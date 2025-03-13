Governor praises Forces for foiling attack in Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday praised the security forces for their swift action in thwarting an attack on the Jandola FC fort in Tank.

Expressing his pride in the brave soldiers, Governor Kundi said that their courage and dedication are commendable.

He emphasized that those targeting innocent people and the state are backed by anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan forces.

He further affirmed that the people of Pakistan stand firmly with the Pakistan Armed Forces, acting as a united front in the defense of their homeland.