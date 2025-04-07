Open Menu

Governor Praises Forces For Successful Operation In DI Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Governor praises Forces for successful operation in DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Monday lauded the security forces for their successful operation in the Kari Malang area of Dera Ismail Khan, in which nine terrorists, including a highly wanted commander were killed.

Commending the bravery of the forces, Governor Kundi said that the elimination of the terrorist leader marks a significant achievement in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

He reaffirmed the commitment to continue operations until terrorism is completely eradicated from the country.

He further said that such successful operations boost the morale of the nation and prove that the people are united and determined to eliminate terrorist elements and defend the country.

Governor Kundi also criticized the provincial government's incompetence and alleged collusion with terrorists, saying that this has created serious challenges and hardships for both the public and the security forces.

APP/ash/

