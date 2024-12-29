Governor praises forces to kill 11 terrorists in S. Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday praised the role of security forces in countering the menace of terrorism in Upper South Waziristan, to kill 11 terrorists.

Governor Kundi lauded the bravery and sacrifices of the security forces, describing them as national heroes who have laid down their lives for the defense of the country.

He emphasized that the nation stands firmly behind its military and law enforcement personnel in the fight against terrorism.

In his statement, Governor Kundi expressed admiration for the active role of both the police and the army in tackling the threat of terrorist groups responsible for numerous attacks.

He also condemned the violent elements that continue to pose a threat to Pakistan's sovereignty and praised the security forces for delivering a crushing response to the attackers.

The Governor further said that the extremist groups who brought terror to Pakistan remain active, working against the national security, and reiterated the commitment of the Pakistani people to stand with their armed forces on every front in this ongoing battle.