Open Menu

Governor Praises Forces To Kill 11 Terrorists In S. Waziristan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Governor praises forces to kill 11 terrorists in S. Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday praised the role of security forces in countering the menace of terrorism in Upper South Waziristan, to kill 11 terrorists.

Governor Kundi lauded the bravery and sacrifices of the security forces, describing them as national heroes who have laid down their lives for the defense of the country.

He emphasized that the nation stands firmly behind its military and law enforcement personnel in the fight against terrorism.

In his statement, Governor Kundi expressed admiration for the active role of both the police and the army in tackling the threat of terrorist groups responsible for numerous attacks.

He also condemned the violent elements that continue to pose a threat to Pakistan's sovereignty and praised the security forces for delivering a crushing response to the attackers.

The Governor further said that the extremist groups who brought terror to Pakistan remain active, working against the national security, and reiterated the commitment of the Pakistani people to stand with their armed forces on every front in this ongoing battle.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024

4 hours ago
 'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: St ..

'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study

11 hours ago
 De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at ..

De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at United Cup

14 hours ago
 Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2 ..

Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2,670 in current month

14 hours ago
 Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last maj ..

Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last major health facility' in norther ..

14 hours ago
Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over de ..

Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over debt bondage issues

14 hours ago
 Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish ..

Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish School in Zhob

14 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

14 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

14 hours ago
 Putin apologises to Azerbaijan without claiming re ..

Putin apologises to Azerbaijan without claiming responsibility in plane crash

15 hours ago
 Commissioner orders expediting anti-encroachment o ..

Commissioner orders expediting anti-encroachment operation

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan