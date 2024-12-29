Governor Praises Forces To Kill 11 Terrorists In S. Waziristan
Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2024 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday praised the role of security forces in countering the menace of terrorism in Upper South Waziristan, to kill 11 terrorists.
Governor Kundi lauded the bravery and sacrifices of the security forces, describing them as national heroes who have laid down their lives for the defense of the country.
He emphasized that the nation stands firmly behind its military and law enforcement personnel in the fight against terrorism.
In his statement, Governor Kundi expressed admiration for the active role of both the police and the army in tackling the threat of terrorist groups responsible for numerous attacks.
He also condemned the violent elements that continue to pose a threat to Pakistan's sovereignty and praised the security forces for delivering a crushing response to the attackers.
The Governor further said that the extremist groups who brought terror to Pakistan remain active, working against the national security, and reiterated the commitment of the Pakistani people to stand with their armed forces on every front in this ongoing battle.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024
'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study
De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at United Cup
Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2,670 in current month
Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last major health facility' in norther ..
Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over debt bondage issues
Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish School in Zhob
Football: Italian Serie A table
Football: Italian Serie A results
Putin apologises to Azerbaijan without claiming responsibility in plane crash
Commissioner orders expediting anti-encroachment operation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi congratulates newly elected cabinet of PPC2 minutes ago
-
Governor praises forces to kill 11 terrorists in S. Waziristan2 minutes ago
-
First Dignity Awards 'a beacon of hope' for marginalized individuals: Romina Alam12 minutes ago
-
Multiple car pileup in Dera Ismail Khan leaves 20 injured22 minutes ago
-
Seasonal cuisine 'Saag' symbol of heritage & togetherness32 minutes ago
-
Mass wedding ceremony of 250 couples held42 minutes ago
-
PM expresses condolence over loss of lives in Muan plane crash1 hour ago
-
Uzma Kardar terms PTI founder's ego for country's instability2 hours ago
-
Rawalpindi gas pipeline blaze, firefighters rush to scene2 hours ago
-
Free camp for hearing loss to be organized on Jan 72 hours ago
-
Eight critically injured as fog causes multi-vehicle crash in Sargodha2 hours ago
-
Kashmiris bear the brunt of Indian forces' brutality in 2024, claim Hurriyat leaders3 hours ago