PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday commended industries for its hard work, dedication, and capabilities that have heightened and enhancing Pakistan's reputation internationally.

He expressed these views during his visit to Dawood Sons Arms Industry here where he was welcomed by CEO Hakeemuddin Dawood and Ali.

The event was attended by senior officials, including Maulana Abdul Jalil Jan Senior Vice President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Waheed Arif Awan President of the Small Industry Chamber, businessman Muqeem Khan, and other political and business figures.

During the visit, business leaders raised their problems.

Governor Kundi assured them that he would liaise with relevant authorities to ensure proper electricity supply and gas pressure, emphasizing that meeting the industry's energy needs would enhance productivity and contribute to economic development in the province.

He highlighted that Dawood Sons Arms Industry holds a significant position not only within the province but also nationally and internationally, deserving commendation for its contributions.

The Governor toured various sectors of the factory, where he was introduced to modern methods and technologies in arms manufacturing.

Factory representative Waleem Khan provided insights into the various stages of weapon production, offering a detailed briefing on the manufacturing processes and adherence to global standards.

Kundi praised the management's efforts, saying that the visible progress in local arms manufacturing is commendable.

He pledged the government's support in further promoting this sector and ensuring the adoption of advanced technologies in arms production.

The administration of Dawood Sons expressed appreciation for the Governor's visit and hoped for increased governmental collaboration to enhance the industry.

They said that with the use of modern technology and government support, the arms manufacturing sector could achieve international standards, thereby boosting the local economy.

Meanwhile, former world squash champion Mohibullah Khan, accompanied by his son Salman Mohib, met with Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to discuss the development of sports and the promotion of squash in the province.

During the meeting, Mohibullah Khan emphasized the interest of youth in sports and the talent present in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in squash.

Governor Kundi acknowledged the significant contributions of Mohibullah Khan, his brother world champion Jansher Khan, and their family to the sport's promotion.

The Governor assured that the Governor House would provide every possible support for the advancement of sports, ensuring that opportunities are created for youth to excel in squash and other sports.

They also discussed measures to revive squash on a global scale and restore its prominence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.