Governor Praises IUB's Pedagogical Training Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2022 | 06:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Engr. Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that teachers have the main role in shaping the character of students.

A good society can be created by inculcating high moral values in our students.

He expressed these views during the certificate distribution ceremony organized for the teachers at Abbasia Campus, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

He said the training program for all teachers to increase the teaching and research quality by the Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob is a bright example for all universities.

It is satisfactory that in this training program the teachers were informed about the modern methods of teaching.

With the establishment of a Pedagogical Training Center in the Faculty of education, this training program will be conducted on a regular basis and other universities and educational institutions will also benefit.

Governor Punjab urged the teachers to focus on basic moral qualities and training along with adopting the latest methods of teaching. The VC, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Deans, Professors, Syndicate members, and others were present on the occasion. Earlier, the governor inaugurated the Pedagogical Training Center.

