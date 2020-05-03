UrduPoint.com
Governor Prays For Earlier Recovery Of Journalists Tested Positive With Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 08:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Governo,r Shah Farman Sunday said that the role of media in keeping the public informed about the coronavirus situation was commendable.

He suggested that special attention should be paid to the journalists engaged in performing their duties in the situation and the provincial government should treat the journalists affected by the virus and their families accordingly.

In a statement issued here, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that journalists have performed their best duties in all situations including natural calamities and terrorism and have been playing their positive role in keeping the public informed.

He prayed for journalists, tested positive coronavirus, for their early recovery.

