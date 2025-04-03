Governor Prays For Early Recovery Of President Asif Ali Zardari
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 11:26 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jaffer Khan Mandokhel prayed for early recovery of President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and said that may Allah Almighty grant him complete recovery soon.
Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel expressed his best wishes and desires for the further recovery, success and prosperity of the President so that he could continue to serve the country and the nation.
