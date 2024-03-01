Open Menu

Governor Presented Punjab Govt Audit Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 08:34 PM

Governor presented Punjab govt audit report

Deputy Auditor General (Central) Tariq Bashir Chatha called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and presented the Accounts and Audit Report of the Punjab government for the year 2023-24 during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Deputy Auditor General (Central) Tariq Bashir Chatha called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and presented the Accounts and Audit Report of the Punjab government for the year 2023-24 during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Friday.

Governor Balighur Rehman said the Auditor General's Department had an important role in improving transparency and governance in the government departments. He said those departments that are not being audited for any reason should be made part of the audit system.

The governor said the use of modern technology including management information system is indispensable for increasing the efficiency of the institution.

DAG (Central) Tariq Bashir told the governor about the steps taken to improve the institution. He said that Auditor General's organisation would review legal organisation requirements and make a strategy to include those departments in the audit system, which were not being audited for any reason. He told governor that staff trainings were being conducted in the institution on a regular basis.

Related Topics

Technology Governor Government Of Punjab Punjab Tariq Bashir Government

Recent Stories

KPIC,TIP joins hands to promote good governance

KPIC,TIP joins hands to promote good governance

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan's pearls, precious stones see 47% increas ..

Pakistan's pearls, precious stones see 47% increase in China's Market in 2023

2 minutes ago
 IBA-SU to host first TEDx conference on March 5

IBA-SU to host first TEDx conference on March 5

2 minutes ago
 ECP announces Senate seat voting in Balochistan fo ..

ECP announces Senate seat voting in Balochistan for March 14

2 minutes ago
 Iranians split on whether to vote or not in electi ..

Iranians split on whether to vote or not in elections

2 minutes ago
 Country's progress depends on political leadership ..

Country's progress depends on political leadership: Ahsan Iqbal

51 minutes ago
Four more matches decided in senior Inter-district ..

Four more matches decided in senior Inter-district cricket tourney

51 minutes ago
 US, Sindh govt complete Sindh Basic Education Prog ..

US, Sindh govt complete Sindh Basic Education Program

51 minutes ago
 Polio eradication campaign launched in Abbottabad ..

Polio eradication campaign launched in Abbottabad district

51 minutes ago
 NAT results reveal urgent need for reform in Mathe ..

NAT results reveal urgent need for reform in Mathematics and Science Education

50 minutes ago
 PSX stay bullish, gains 747.16 more points

PSX stay bullish, gains 747.16 more points

55 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to Dr Yasmin in May-9 case

ATC grants bail to Dr Yasmin in May-9 case

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan