Governor presented Punjab govt audit report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Auditor General (Central) Tariq Bashir Chatha called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and presented the Accounts and Audit Report of the Punjab government for the year 2023-24 during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Deputy Auditor General (Central) Tariq Bashir Chatha called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and presented the Accounts and Audit Report of the Punjab government for the year 2023-24 during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Friday.

Governor Balighur Rehman said the Auditor General's Department had an important role in improving transparency and governance in the government departments. He said those departments that are not being audited for any reason should be made part of the audit system.

The governor said the use of modern technology including management information system is indispensable for increasing the efficiency of the institution.

DAG (Central) Tariq Bashir told the governor about the steps taken to improve the institution. He said that Auditor General's organisation would review legal organisation requirements and make a strategy to include those departments in the audit system, which were not being audited for any reason. He told governor that staff trainings were being conducted in the institution on a regular basis.