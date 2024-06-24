Open Menu

Governor Presides 103rd BoG Of Cadet College Hasan Abdal

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 11:27 PM

Governor presides 103rd BoG of Cadet College Hasan Abdal

Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that Cadet College Hasan Abdal is custodian of great traditions in education and all possible steps will be taken for development of the institution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that Cadet College Hasan Abdal is custodian of great traditions in education and all possible steps will be taken for development of the institution.

Presiding over the 103rd board of Governors (BoG) meeting of the Cadet College Hasan Abdal, he said the cadet college had produced great soldiers and men of letters over the years.

The annual budget of the Cadet College Hasan Abdal was also approved during the meeting. Important matters pertaining to the college were also discussed during the meeting.

Principal Cadet College Hasan Abdal, Brigadier Nasir Saeed Khattak, Muhammad Saeed Mehdi, Mahfoozur Rehman, Brigadier Dr Muhammad Khaleeq Al Rasheed Kayani, Lt Gen Najeebullah Khan, Professor Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry, Dr Ijaz Munir, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University Dr Azira Rafiq, Education Specialist Dr Saima Siddiqui, Secretary school Education Punjab Government Dr Ehtesham, Additional Secretary Finance, Government Punjab, Mir Raza Uzgan and representative of Commissioner Rawalpindi, Director Development and Finance Rawalpindi, Nazia Akbar were also present during the BoG.

