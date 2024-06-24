Governor Presides 103rd BoG Of Cadet College Hasan Abdal
Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 11:27 PM
Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that Cadet College Hasan Abdal is custodian of great traditions in education and all possible steps will be taken for development of the institution
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that Cadet College Hasan Abdal is custodian of great traditions in education and all possible steps will be taken for development of the institution.
Presiding over the 103rd board of Governors (BoG) meeting of the Cadet College Hasan Abdal, he said the cadet college had produced great soldiers and men of letters over the years.
The annual budget of the Cadet College Hasan Abdal was also approved during the meeting. Important matters pertaining to the college were also discussed during the meeting.
Principal Cadet College Hasan Abdal, Brigadier Nasir Saeed Khattak, Muhammad Saeed Mehdi, Mahfoozur Rehman, Brigadier Dr Muhammad Khaleeq Al Rasheed Kayani, Lt Gen Najeebullah Khan, Professor Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry, Dr Ijaz Munir, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University Dr Azira Rafiq, Education Specialist Dr Saima Siddiqui, Secretary school Education Punjab Government Dr Ehtesham, Additional Secretary Finance, Government Punjab, Mir Raza Uzgan and representative of Commissioner Rawalpindi, Director Development and Finance Rawalpindi, Nazia Akbar were also present during the BoG.
Recent Stories
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar
NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education
Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges
All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove
Foreign diplomats tour Beirut airport after weapons claims
Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock sectors
‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Ra ..
Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police custody
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense Minister6 minutes ago
-
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 178 minutes ago
-
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar13 minutes ago
-
NCSW to hold dialogues on key issues of health, climate change, law & education13 minutes ago
-
Law Ministry notifies appointment of 3 SC judges13 minutes ago
-
All parties will have to come on one page for peace in Balochistan: Langove27 minutes ago
-
Governor for development of Agriculture, Livestock sectors27 minutes ago
-
‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Rana32 minutes ago
-
Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police custody32 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari inspects indus river embankment near Hala32 minutes ago
-
PBS fleet of 6 buses comes to Nawabshah32 minutes ago
-
Law ministry notifies appointment of SHC's acting CJ32 minutes ago