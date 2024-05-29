Open Menu

Governor Presides Meeting To Review Progress On PSDP Projects In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Governor presides meeting to review progress on PSDP projects in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori presided over an important meeting related to the ongoing PSDP projects in the province on Wednesday. Federal Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and officers concerned were present in the meeting.

Governor was briefed on the progress of the projects while obstacles in the completion of these projects were also discussed.

Governor asked the authorities concerned to present him report about PSDP projects of the province with special reference to projects underway in Hyderabad district.

Kamran Tessori asked the offices concerned to ensure timely completion of these projects and obstacles must be removed at all cost.

Tessori said he will soon visit the project sites to review progress of the ongoing projects and also witness the completed schemes.

Governor vowed that all possible cooperation will be extended for timely completion of the PSDP projects.

Governor was briefed that efforts were afoot to ensure timely completion of these schemes so that people could be benefitted.

Federal Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Chief Engineer PWD Mehmood Alam, Said Rehman Khan, Amir Rafiq Memon, Faraz Saleem, Imran Shams and others were also attended the meeting.

