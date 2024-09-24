Open Menu

Governor Punjab Acknowledges Importance Of Sugar Industry To Economic Growth

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Governor Punjab acknowledges importance of sugar industry to economic growth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that the country's economy can be strengthened by increasing sugar and cotton exports, adding, sugar industry is vital to country's economic growth.

Addressing the 56th Annual Convention of Pakistan Society of Sugar Technologists at a local hotel on Monday, he said sugar industry has an important role in the country's economy. He said that there is no shortage of natural resources in the country by the grace of Allah Almighty, adding that what is lacking is will to work for the betterment of system.

President Pakistan Society of Sugar Technologists, Arif Hussain, Chairman Pakistan Society of Sugar Technologists Syed Muhammad Shafaat Zaidi and other members of the society were present in the ceremony.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan stressed that the people sitting in powerful seats should play their role to improve the system. He said that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) gave the sugar policy in consultation with all the stakeholders. But unfortunately it could not be implemented even after so many years.

The Governor Punjab said that he would meet the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari soon and discuss the implementation of sugar policy.

He further stated that be it appointment of vice-chancellors or some other matter he is committed to uphold merit only.

He congratulated the organizers for holding the 56th Convention of the Society and assured of his full support for the development of the industry.

Other speakers also addressed the convention.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Shortage President Of Pakistan Governor Exports Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Hotel Cotton All Industry Merit Packaging Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

6 hours ago
 Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

7 hours ago
 SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

7 hours ago
 Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

7 hours ago
 Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

7 hours ago
 Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to ..

Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow

7 hours ago
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

8 hours ago
 PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agen ..

PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice

8 hours ago
 Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI ..

Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..

8 hours ago
 Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Inf ..

Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled

8 hours ago
 Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

10 hours ago
 Wahab shares interesting story about past friendsh ..

Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan