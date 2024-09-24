Governor Punjab acknowledges importance of sugar industry to economic growth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that the country's economy can be strengthened by increasing sugar and cotton exports, adding, sugar industry is vital to country's economic growth.

Addressing the 56th Annual Convention of Pakistan Society of Sugar Technologists at a local hotel on Monday, he said sugar industry has an important role in the country's economy. He said that there is no shortage of natural resources in the country by the grace of Allah Almighty, adding that what is lacking is will to work for the betterment of system.

President Pakistan Society of Sugar Technologists, Arif Hussain, Chairman Pakistan Society of Sugar Technologists Syed Muhammad Shafaat Zaidi and other members of the society were present in the ceremony.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan stressed that the people sitting in powerful seats should play their role to improve the system. He said that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) gave the sugar policy in consultation with all the stakeholders. But unfortunately it could not be implemented even after so many years.

The Governor Punjab said that he would meet the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari soon and discuss the implementation of sugar policy.

He further stated that be it appointment of vice-chancellors or some other matter he is committed to uphold merit only.

He congratulated the organizers for holding the 56th Convention of the Society and assured of his full support for the development of the industry.

Other speakers also addressed the convention.