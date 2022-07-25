Governor Punjab administers oath to provincial ministers

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman administered oath to two provincial ministers Imran Khalid Butt and Zaheer Iqbal Chanar during a solemn ceremony at the Governor's House, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman administered oath to two provincial ministers Imran Khalid Butt and Zaheer Iqbal Chanar during a solemn ceremony at the Governor's House, here on Monday.

Ministers Zaheer Iqbal Chanar and Imran Khalid Butt are part of the 37-member provincial cabinet but could not take oath due to personal reasons on Sunday.

Another member Siddiq Khan Baloch ia yet to take oath.