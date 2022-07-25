UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Administers Oath To Provincial Ministers

Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Governor Punjab administers oath to provincial ministers

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman administered oath to two provincial ministers Imran Khalid Butt and Zaheer Iqbal Chanar during a solemn ceremony at the Governor's House, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman administered oath to two provincial ministers Imran Khalid Butt and Zaheer Iqbal Chanar during a solemn ceremony at the Governor's House, here on Monday.

Ministers Zaheer Iqbal Chanar and Imran Khalid Butt are part of the 37-member provincial cabinet but could not take oath due to personal reasons on Sunday.

Another member Siddiq Khan Baloch ia yet to take oath.

Related Topics

Governor Punjab Imran Khalid Sunday Cabinet

Recent Stories

No positive case reported for Corona in Balochista ..

No positive case reported for Corona in Balochistan

8 minutes ago
 President grieved over demise of Allama Syed Hamid ..

President grieved over demise of Allama Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi

8 minutes ago
 Protesters storm UN base in eastern DR Congo city

Protesters storm UN base in eastern DR Congo city

8 minutes ago
 Over 8.68m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.68m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago
 Court adjourns reference against Mandviwala till A ..

Court adjourns reference against Mandviwala till Aug 28

10 minutes ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open on Tuesday

Rawal Dam spillways to open on Tuesday

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.