Governor Punjab Appoints Dr Ashraf As Pro VC Islamia University

Governor Punjab appoints Dr Ashraf as Pro VC Islamia University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar has appointed Prof. Dr Muhammad Ashraf of Department of Chemistry, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur as Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the university.

A notification has been issued in this regard by the Higher education Department Government of Punjab.

Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob and faculty members have congratulated Prof. Dr Muhammad Ashraf on becoming Pro-Vice-Chancellor.

