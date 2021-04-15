UrduPoint.com
Governor Punjab Approves Appointment Of 4 Deans Of Universities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 09:28 PM

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Thursday approved appointment of four deans of public sector universities besides rules and regulations for appointments at University of Mianwali

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Thursday approved appointment of four deans of public sector universities besides rules and regulations for appointments at University of Mianwali.

In his capacity as Chancellor of provincial universities, the Governor Punjab approved various appointment including Dr Intisar Ahmad as Dean Faculty Engineering and Technology, Lahore College for Women University (LCWU); Dr Muhammad Shafiq, Dean Quality and Industrial Systems Engineering, University of the Punjab, Lahore; Prof. Dr. Sofia Anwar Member of the Syndicate, Dean Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences, Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad; and Dr. Muhammad Kamran Dean Faculty of Electrical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore.

The Governor Punjab also approved rules and regulations for appointments at University of Mianwali.

In a handout issued here, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said transparency and merit are being ensured in universities across Punjab and steps are being taken to resolve all matters of universities on an urgent basis.

Sarwar said the present government believes in strengthening institutions, so it is pursuing a policy of purging the institutions of political interference. He said transparency and merit will improve quality of education in universities.

He said steps are being taken to resolve all problems faced by the universities on an urgent basis, adding that it is for the first time in the history of the province that all appointments including of the vice-chancellors have been made on merit.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar expressed the hope that world ranking of the provincial universities is improving and all will soon be ranked among top universities of the world.

