Governor Punjab approves of suggestion about pilgrims carrying dollars

NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has supported a proposal, given by the Sikh community leaders that Indian Sikh pilgrims should be bound to carry Dollars with them, instead of the Indian Currency , while visiting their religious places in Pakistan

He was addressing a press conference here on Friday, after visiting the DC office and Gurdwara Janamsathan in Nankana Sahib.

However, the governor added, the final decision in this regard would be taken by the finance advisor, in consultation with other stakeholders.

Ch Sarwar said that whatever India do, we will complete the Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan within the given timeframe and apprise the world about the stubbornness of the neighbouring country.

"India used to defame Pakistan through its lies in the past, but after the Pulwama incident, we exposed India on diplomatic front before the world," he added.

The governor said that only 3,000 visas were issued to the Sikh pilgrims at a time for participation in any religious ceremony in the past, but we have decided to award 10,000 visas in future, and all institutions were making a strategy to turn this proposal into a reality.

"We will provide fool-proof security to all Sikh pilgrims and a committee under the Lahore commissioner has been set up, which is working to make comprehensive arrangements for the yatrees.

"We are setting a target of annual $3 billion revenue by promoting religious tourism. On the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, visas would be provided to 10,000 Indian and one lakh non-Indian Sikh pilgrims for the first time in Pakistan's history.

Historical residential building of Sardar Bhagat Singh will also be renovated and all projects in Nankana Sahib including renovation of the railway station will be completed before November," he added.

He said that millions of rupees were spent on provision of clean drinking water in the past, but 90 per cent of the filtration plants had become dysfunctional now. "We have constituted the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, which will provide clean drinking water to people of Punjab.

"We have completed the authority board. Our focus will be on areas where water-borne diseases are claiming lives. No one will be allowed to embezzle even a single penny from the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority funds," he promised.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was also trying to establish peaceful relations with India, but the Indian stubbornness was proving an obstacle. "We will keep raising the voice for Kashmir at all forums," he added.

DC Raja Mansoor, DPO Naveed, PTI leader Moon Khan, Additional Secretary Evacuee Trust Property Board Imran Gondal, Pardhan Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Sardar Tara Singh, MPA Mahendar Pal Singh, Gopal Singh Chawla and others were also present.

Earlier, the Sikh leaders gave a suggestion that the Sikh yatrees should carry dollars, instead of the Indian Rupee, while visiting Pakistan. It will be beneficial for the Pakistani economy, they added.