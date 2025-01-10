Governor Punjab Ask Governor Nishabour For Better Facilities For Pilgrims
Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2025 | 01:40 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan paid a courtesy call on Governor Nishabour Mehdi Davandeh and discussed measures on enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Razavi Khorasan Province in trade, culture, education and tourism during a meeting in Nishabour, Iran.
Sardar Saleem Haider Khan also discussed facilitates to the Pakistani pilgrims in Iran.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that Pakistan and Iran are deeply bound by common religious and cultural ties. He said that the exchange of high-level visits is a testament to both countries' strong ties. He said that there is a need to further promote trade, cultural relations between the two countries. On this occasion, he also invited a trade delegation led by the Governor of Nishabour to visit the industrial facilities of Punjab.
The Governor Punjab emphasized that along with trade, there should be exchanges of delegations of students in the education sector, which can increase educational ties between the two countries.
He said that the collaboration between Punjab University and Nishabour University in research will help in the promotion of higher education. He further said that he is grateful to the Iranian government for providing facilities to the large number of Pakistani pilgrims visiting Mashhad and Nishabour. He said that direct flights from Mashhad to Lahore and Karachi have significantly improved the transportation links between Khorasan Razavi Province and Pakistan.
On this occasion, Governor Nishabour Mehdi Davandeh expressed satisfaction over the growing bilateral relations between the two countries and said that both countries should leverage their strategic positions to strengthen cooperation in trade.
He said that both countries are committed to enhancing bilateral relations in cultural and educational fields. Governor Nishabour Mehdi Davandeh thanked the Governor Punjab for inviting him to visit Punjab province and promised to visit Punjab soon.
