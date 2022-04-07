Governor Punjab asks CS to facilitate farmers during wheat procurement drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Omer Sarfraz Cheema has asked Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal to ensure that farmers do not face any hassle in selling their wheat and special arrangements to be made to monitor the wheat procurement drive.

"The farmers should hot face any problem in getting gunny bags (bardana) and timely payment of their crops", the Governor instructed Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Thursday.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan called on Governor Punjab Omer Sarfraz Cheema and discussed various issues including wheat procurement campaign.

The Governor Punjab said the PTI government has taken historic steps for farmers including Punjab Sugar Factories Control Amendment Act 2021. He said as a result of PTI farmer friendly policies last season had witnessed record production of wheat, cotton and rice crops which resulted in bolstering the agricultural economy and also significantly increasing the income of farmers.