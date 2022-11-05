(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has demanded deployment of more police personnel to ensure security for his family, staff and check unruly crowds from invading the official residence.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary Punjab and Inspector General of Police (IGP) on Friday, he asked to deploy more police force outside Punjab Governor's House for the security of governor and his family, staff residing in the Governor House and to check the mob from entering the premises in future.

The letter also demanded registration of cases against the protesters for breaking the law.

The letter has been prompted after the mob, protesting against the assassination attempt on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman and other leadership, gathered outside Governor's House on November 4 and tried to break into the front gate on the Mall Road, burnt tyres, tried to climb the gate and vandalised the CCTV cameras installed on the walls of the Governor's House.