Governor Punjab Asks Medical Students To Equip Contemporary Knowledge Of Their Field

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 04:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that advanced research in the health and education sectors is very important in this modern time.

Addressing the seventh annual convocation of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College as the chief guest here Friday, he said that medical graduates should use technology to acquire contemporary knowledge of their respective fields. He urged the students to see for themselves in which eras of Pakistan's history the highest GDP growth rate was observed. He said that mega-development projects were completed in Bahawalpur during the era of the Pakistan Muslim League (N). He told that a 400-bed Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi Hospital (Civil Hospital), Drug testing laboratory, Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Government Sadiq Women University, and other educational institutions were established in Bahawalpur during the period of Pakistan Muslim League (N) government. During this period, he added the construction of the Home Economics College building started which is completed now.

Engr Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that approval was taken for the establishment of Bahawalpur Institute of Science and Technology in 2018 and the Federal government has now allocated the budget for the institute in the coming fiscal year.

The Governor condemned the incident of May 9 and said that Nishan-e-Haider was awarded only to those who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the country and they deserved all the respect and honor. He paid rich tribute to the services of Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi in the fields of health and education and termed them valuable.

During the convocation, two hundred medical graduates were awarded degrees.

Student Ramsha Talat won 17 gold medals. Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur- Rehman gave shields and medals to the students. Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical Officer Dr. Sofia Farrukh presented the annual performance report of the College.

Vice-Chancellor Islamia University Professor Dr. Athar Mehboob, Vice-Chancellor Government Sadiq College Women University Professor Dr. Saeqa Imtiaz, former Principals Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, students and parents were also present at the occasion.

