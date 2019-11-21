Governor Punjab asks Vice-Chancellors to follow merit in appointment of faculty, staff

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar in his address as chief guest at 16th Convocation of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur here Thursday has said that Pakistani youth is competent enough to compete with the world and future of our country is in safe hands

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar in his address as chief guest at 16th Convocation of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur here Thursday has said that Pakistani youth is competent enough to compete with the world and future of our country is in safe hands.

He urged the students to work for the betterment of the country and play their part in making Pakistan progressive and prosper. He also advised the students to stay in touch with their roots and always show respect to their parents and teachers for what they have done for them.

He asked the students to follow the footsteps of Holy Prophet (PBUH) for achieving success in life.

He said that Muslim Ummah was facing many challenges and people of Kashmir and Palestine were being suppressed by the occupation forces and they must have their right to freedom. Governor Punjab told that 20 Vice-Chancellors were appointed in last few months purely on merit. He urged the vice-chancellors to follow merit in appointing faculty and staff of their varsities and avoid ad-hocism.

He said that all the universities of Punjab were being equipped with the latest infrastructure and technologies, in addition, to be eco-friendly.

Governor Punjab appreciated the efforts of Vice-Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engineer Prof Dr Athar Mahboob for his active participation in Clean and Green Pakistan campaign and digitalizing all the departments of the university. Governor Punjab in his address said that he has a special affection for Bahawalpur and its people and it was fourth time that he was presiding over a convocation of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur as chancellor of the university and he has never been to the convocation of any other university of the province more than twice.

He announced a cash prize of Rs100,000 for the blind student who came to receive his M.Phil degree with his mother.

Earlier, Governor awarded degrees and medals to 1416 students including 24 PhDs, 101 MPhil, 1230 BS and MA, MSc and 44 gold and 44 silver medalists. Governor Punjab also inaugurated newly constructed building of faculty of Management Sciences and Hakra Art Gallery in the College of Art and Design.

The governor praised the creative and innovative artwork of fine arts students. Public representatives, vice chancellors of several universities, civil and military officials and dignitaries attended the convocation in large number.