Governor Punjab Attends 12th Orange Festival
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 08:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The 12th Orange Festival was held in Taxila in which Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan was the chief guest. Ambassadors and diplomats from more than 50 different countries attended the festival.
Addressing the participants of the festival, Governor Punjab said that it would help in highlighting the positive image of the country.
"The participation of ambassadors and diplomats of friend countries in the festival is a reflection of a successful foreign policy of Pakistan", he said.
He noted that arrangement and organization of the festival will further promote friendly relations with brother countries.
He also underlined that the diplomats of friendly countries would become aware of the historical culture of Taxila.
"Pakistan holds a unique position among the nations of the world in terms of cultural heritage and traditions", he added
The governor termed Pakistani culture the guarantor of the preservation of historical heritage.
Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Shazia Rizwan and Barrister Aqeel Malik also attended the festival.
Traditional Taxila horse dance, weightlifting competition and qawali were presented at the festival.
The diplomats present at the event expressed their desire to visit the historical sites of Taxila.
