Governor Punjab Attends Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Procession

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 09:00 PM

Governor Punjab attends Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan participated in the main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), near Lahore Railway Station.

In the procession, the member of the Central Executive Council of Dawat-e-Islami Al-Hajj Yafur Raza Attari and a large number of people were present, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, speaking on the occasion, said today is the auspicious day when the benefactor of humanity, Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) came to this world.

He said that following the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH) is the means of success in this world and the hereafter. The Governor Punjab said, "Today we have to pledge that we will follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

