Governor Punjab Awards Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal 2021 To The Director Comsats Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:55 PM

Director Comsats University Abbottabad Campus, Professor Imtiaz Ali Khan on Tuesday was awarded Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal 2021 by the Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar for outstanding performance in the field of education

It may be recalled that Prof. Dr. Imtiaz Ali Khan took over as the Director of Comsats University Islamabad, Abbottabad Campus on March 2021.

Prior to that, he was the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Swabi and Women's University Swabi. Prof. Dr. Imtiaz Ali Khan has a teaching, administrative and research experience in national and international institutions.

He has completed an MS degree from Purdue University USA in 1994, a PhD from the University of Bonn Germany in 2003 and a postdoctoral fellowship from China in 2007.

Professor Imtiaz Ali Khan has also obtained an LLB degree from Islamia Law College Peshawar.

The Director Comsats Abbottabad has over 32 years of academic, teaching and research experience.

He was awarded the title of Meritorious Professor in 2020. Prof. Imtiaz Ali Khan is a fellow of the Royal Entomological Society of London, a Member of the Entomological Society of America and Associate Editor of the Journal of Entomology and Zoological Studies, India.

He has been a founding member of the Pakistan Network of Quality Assurance in Higher Education (PNQAHE) since 2018. Professor Imtiaz Ali Khan has completed 18 research projects worth Rs 23 million.

The Director Comsats also have international cooperation and MoUs with various organizations in China, WHO, Brazil, Turkey, Australia and UK.

Professor Imtiaz Ali Khan has supervised 12 Ph.D. and 43 MS students.

He is also the author of 160 research publications, 6 book chapters and a complete book. He has submitted three patents in the process of registration.

