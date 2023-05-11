UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Briefed About Ongoing Development Projects, Law & Order Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 07:32 PM

Governor Punjab briefed about ongoing development projects, law & order situation

Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, and District Police Officer Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas met with Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Balighur Rahman here at Circuit House on Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, and District Police Officer Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas met with Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Balighur Rahman here at Circuit House on Thursday.

Commissioner Bahawalpur briefed the Governor about the ongoing development projects and renovation of the city.

RPO Bahawalpur informed about the steps taken to maintain the law and order situation.

Governor directed officers to complete ongoing development projects on time so that people of the area can benefit from them.

He also directed to ensure the safety of the lives and properties of citizens.

Director Social Welfare Sahar Siddiqa also met Governor Punjab and informed him about the progress of the establishment of an Old Age Home in Bahawalpur.

Related Topics

Police Governor Punjab Law And Order Bahawalpur Progress From

Recent Stories

Masdar, IRENA to collaborate on tripling global re ..

Masdar, IRENA to collaborate on tripling global renewable energy capacity by 203 ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Central Bank Forecasts 3.6% Annual Inflati ..

Russian Central Bank Forecasts 3.6% Annual Inflation in Q2 of 2023 - Report

8 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s Ministry of Education and WEF to equip ..

UAE&#039;s Ministry of Education and WEF to equip 1 billion people for labour ma ..

17 minutes ago
 Constitution a cornerstone of individual & collect ..

Constitution a cornerstone of individual & collective freedoms: Pervez Asharf

11 minutes ago
 Birth anniversary of Saadat Hasan Manto observed

Birth anniversary of Saadat Hasan Manto observed

11 minutes ago
 US Seizes 13 Internet Domains Allegedly Used by Le ..

US Seizes 13 Internet Domains Allegedly Used by Lebanon's Hezbollah - Justice De ..

23 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.