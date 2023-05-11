Governor Punjab briefed about ongoing development projects, law & order situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, and District Police Officer Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas met with Governor Punjab Engr Muhammad Balighur Rahman here at Circuit House on Thursday.

Commissioner Bahawalpur briefed the Governor about the ongoing development projects and renovation of the city.

RPO Bahawalpur informed about the steps taken to maintain the law and order situation.

Governor directed officers to complete ongoing development projects on time so that people of the area can benefit from them.

He also directed to ensure the safety of the lives and properties of citizens.

Director Social Welfare Sahar Siddiqa also met Governor Punjab and informed him about the progress of the establishment of an Old Age Home in Bahawalpur.