Governor Punjab Briefed On Initiatives For Women's Financial Independence

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan was briefed on the initiatives by the Leaders Club regarding women's financial independence and business development during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Thursday.

Founder President Leaders Ckub Ms. Sana Khan along with a delegation of HER Market Place Leaders Club called on Governor Punjab.

Talking on this occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that empowered women play an important role in the development of any society.

He said that women are not only take care of their families, but they are also contributing to the society by working shoulder to shoulder with men in various fields.

Saleem Haider said that women are proving their mettle in various fields.

He appreciated the vision of Leaders Club to empower women by providing business opportunities to them. He said that Leaders Club is playing a positive role in the development of the country by providing business opportunities to women.

The delegation briefed the Governor Punjab about HER Marketplace and Second Emerging Women Awards 2024. The delegation also invited the Governor of Punjab as a special guest at the Women Emerging Awards ceremony of the Leaders Club to be held at Aiwan-i-Iqbal Complex, Lahore on 16 November.

Dr. Aamir Khan, Founder Leaders Club, Anam Tariq Khan, Dr. Humayun Iftikhar, Dr. Ijaz Sindhu and Irfan Khan were also present on the occasion.

