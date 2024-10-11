Governor Punjab Briefed On Initiatives For Women's Financial Independence
Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 12:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan was briefed on the initiatives by the Leaders Club regarding women's financial independence and business development during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Thursday.
Founder President Leaders Ckub Ms. Sana Khan along with a delegation of HER Market Place Leaders Club called on Governor Punjab.
Talking on this occasion, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that empowered women play an important role in the development of any society.
He said that women are not only take care of their families, but they are also contributing to the society by working shoulder to shoulder with men in various fields.
Saleem Haider said that women are proving their mettle in various fields.
He appreciated the vision of Leaders Club to empower women by providing business opportunities to them. He said that Leaders Club is playing a positive role in the development of the country by providing business opportunities to women.
The delegation briefed the Governor Punjab about HER Marketplace and Second Emerging Women Awards 2024. The delegation also invited the Governor of Punjab as a special guest at the Women Emerging Awards ceremony of the Leaders Club to be held at Aiwan-i-Iqbal Complex, Lahore on 16 November.
Dr. Aamir Khan, Founder Leaders Club, Anam Tariq Khan, Dr. Humayun Iftikhar, Dr. Ijaz Sindhu and Irfan Khan were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hyderabad: One Dead, Five Injured in Kacha Qila Wall Collapse Near Maki Shah Shrine12 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks progress on lawyer Panjotha’s recovery13 minutes ago
-
Message from the Federal Minister for Human Rights Azam Nazir Tarar on the International Day of the ..13 minutes ago
-
Strict action against tax evaders from next month: Chairman FBR13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Saga IV art exhibit commences to portray natural beauty of country23 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for eliminating four terrorists in Janikhel o ..23 minutes ago
-
Chiniot gears up for anti-Polio campaign23 minutes ago
-
IHC orders CDA to de-seal KP House, says lawful action can be taken on violation of lease agreement23 minutes ago
-
Women’s socio-economic empowerment, access to WASH facilities interlinked: Romina Khurshid23 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding controlling fertilizer prices33 minutes ago
-
Constitutional amendment to be made to strengthen judicial system: Asif33 minutes ago
-
Health Minister directs to provide medical facilities to sick girl33 minutes ago