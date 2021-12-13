Governor Punjab briefs PM about his Turkey, UK visit

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday and briefed him in detail about his visit to Turkey and the United Kingdom.

Besides, Governor Punjab also apprised the Prime Minister of the appreciation, at international level, for the measures taken by the present government regarding climate change as well as for the related projects.

The Prime Minister was also told that the Overseas Pakistanis were appreciative of the government on Kartarpur Corridor project, taking effective steps to check the COVID-19 pandemic and social protection of people under Ehsaas Program.