UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Briefs PM About His Turkey, UK Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 07:17 PM

Governor Punjab briefs PM about his Turkey, UK visit

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday and briefed him in detail about his visit to Turkey and the United Kingdom

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday and briefed him in detail about his visit to Turkey and the United Kingdom.

Besides, Governor Punjab also apprised the Prime Minister of the appreciation, at international level, for the measures taken by the present government regarding climate change as well as for the related projects.

The Prime Minister was also told that the Overseas Pakistanis were appreciative of the government on Kartarpur Corridor project, taking effective steps to check the COVID-19 pandemic and social protection of people under Ehsaas Program.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Governor Punjab Turkey Visit United Kingdom Government Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Serbia’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai unders ..

Serbia’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai underscores profound ties with UAE: ..

3 minutes ago
 Yas Island’s Experience Hub, Israel’s Amsalem ..

Yas Island’s Experience Hub, Israel’s Amsalem Tours and Travel partner to bo ..

18 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Zelenskyy's Approval Rating Stable at 18 ..

Ukraine's Zelenskyy's Approval Rating Stable at 18% Despite Recent Protests - Po ..

46 seconds ago
 India May Become 1st in Line to Buy Russian Air De ..

India May Become 1st in Line to Buy Russian Air Defense System S-500 - Borisov

47 seconds ago
 Berlin Supports Holding Russia-NATO Council to Dis ..

Berlin Supports Holding Russia-NATO Council to Discuss Ensuring European Securit ..

49 seconds ago
 Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis C'ships kic ..

Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis C'ships kick off

57 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.