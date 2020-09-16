UrduPoint.com
Governor Punjab Briefs PM On Welfare Projects

Wed 16th September 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him on various welfare projects, university reforms, 'Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority' initiatives besides discussing political matters during a meeting at the Govenror's House on Tuesday.

During Prime Minister's visit to Lahore to perform ground-breaking of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development (RRFUD) project Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, says a handout issued by the Governor's House.

During the meeting the Punjab Governor apprised Prime Minister Imran Khan about ration distribution to thousands of families affected by rains and floods in Sindh and provision of interest-free loans of up to Rs 1 lac to 10,000 families for the repair of damaged houses.

He also spoke about the steps being taken by the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority to rehabilitate filtration plants and install new filtration plants across Punjab, including Lahore.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan that the universities in Punjab were undergoing rapid reforms and he had made it mandatory for all officers concerned with university affairs to decide on any university file within a maximum of 10 days. This file would be forwarded to the concerned officer and action would be taken against those who showed irresponsibility.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the initiatives undertaken by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and directed speedy reforms at the universities and provision of clean drinking water to the people.

