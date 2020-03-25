UrduPoint.com
Governor Punjab Briefs Prime Minister On COVID19 Preventive Measures In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 07:49 PM

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him on the preventive measures taken by him to check the spread of COVID19 (coronavirus) in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) ::Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him on the preventive measures taken by him to check the spread of COVID19 (coronavirus) in the province.

According to a press release, issued by the Governor's House here on Wednesday, Ch Mohammad Sarwar apprised Prime Minister Imran khan of the launch of Telemedicine Helpline at the Governor's House besides the establishment of telemedicine centers at various medical universities across Punjab including Lahore.

Th governor informed the premier that people from Azad Kashmir could also access the facility, adding that the facilities included medical care of corona-infected people; provision of free ration to the needy families and consultation to all and sundry.

