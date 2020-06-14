Governor Punjab briefs Prime Minister on efforts to fight coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Chief Minister's House here on Saturday and briefed the premier on former's efforts to provide ration to the families rendered unemployed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic in the province.

According a press release issued here, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar informed the Prime Minister how he had brought various welfare organizations together to help the needy in this hour of need, adding that more than 1.265 million poor families were provided ration under the banner of Punjab Development Network (PDN) – a consortium of 60 charities.

The Governor Punjab further said that his office had more than 170,000 PPE and 260,000 medical kits had been provided to doctors in Lahore and other cities of Punjab with the help from the business community and welfare organizations.

He said rupees 4.5 billion had been spent on provision of ration to poor families, medical safety kits from coronavrus and PPE.

Regarding succor to the coronavirus affected jail inmates, Sarwar told the Prime Minister that more than 46,000 prisoners in Lahore and all other jails in Punjab had been provided with protective equipment. He further briefed about the setting up of telemedicine under his supervision, adding that the University of Health Sciences (UHS) was providing medical facilities to the victims of the coronavirus pandemic on telephone lines and also Telemedicine centers were working 24 hours in medical universities.