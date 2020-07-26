Governor Punjab called on by VC IUB

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar has said that Government is doing all-out efforts to promote education in the country and Southern Punjab is being given special priority in this regard.

Governor Punjab said this while talking to Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob at Governor House Lahore. According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, the Chancellor discussed university affairs with Vice-Chancellor and advised on solving the students' issues to facilitate them.

The Vice-Chancellor also briefed the Chancellor about academic and developmental activities at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

He said the University has paid special attention to the continuation of academic activities through university provided online learning management system during COVID 19 crises.

As many as 25000 students successfully completed online classes and currently engaged in online exams. He also briefed about the fall admissions campaign going on in all the campuses in Bahawalpur Division.

On this occasion, Governor praised various initiatives taken by faculty and students including preparation of blood plasma app, sanitizers and ventilator prototype for COVID 19 patients.