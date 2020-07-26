UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Punjab Called On By VC IUB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 02:50 PM

Governor Punjab called on by VC IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar has said that Government is doing all-out efforts to promote education in the country and Southern Punjab is being given special priority in this regard.

Governor Punjab said this while talking to Vice-Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob at Governor House Lahore. According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, the Chancellor discussed university affairs with Vice-Chancellor and advised on solving the students' issues to facilitate them.

The Vice-Chancellor also briefed the Chancellor about academic and developmental activities at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

He said the University has paid special attention to the continuation of academic activities through university provided online learning management system during COVID 19 crises.

As many as 25000 students successfully completed online classes and currently engaged in online exams. He also briefed about the fall admissions campaign going on in all the campuses in Bahawalpur Division.

On this occasion, Governor praised various initiatives taken by faculty and students including preparation of blood plasma app, sanitizers and ventilator prototype for COVID 19 patients.

Related Topics

Lahore Governor Education Punjab Bahawalpur IUB All Government Blood

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah explores reality of global exh ..

26 minutes ago

Tabreed announces AED224.30 million net profit in ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Rulers issues Decree-Law on &#039;Ruwad&#0 ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SSC’s forma ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Water and Electricity Company to develop ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 110 prisoners ahead o ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.