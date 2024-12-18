(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Punjab Governor, Sardar Salim Haider Khan has called for taking practical steps to redress problems being faced by the people. He stressed the relevant authorities to pay special attention to the problems at the grassroots level.

The governor remarked this during an 'open court' which was arranged in Attock.

Sardar Saleem listened to people about their problems and issued orders to the concerned authorities to resolve their problems on the spot.

"People are worried about inflation, taxes and unemployment", he said and added that his party would continue to struggle for the elimination of deprivations of the people from backward areas.

He said that the PPP will continue to raise its voice for the solution of public problems.

He observed that due to declining rains, the farmers of Punjab were worried.

"PPP is a party of the poor and downtrodden class, it has always given relief to the farmers and has not imposed any additional taxes on the agricultural sector", he said while highlighting the expected new tax regime in the agriculture sector.

The Governor Punjab emphasized on giving equal importance to all parts of the province in development works so that no area feels deprived.