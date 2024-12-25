Governor Punjab Calls For Solidarity For Stronger Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 12:50 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that the best way to pay tribute to the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah is to demonstrate demonstrate solidarity by all segments of society for the integrity, dignity and survival of the beloved homeland.
In his message on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said national cohesion and solidarity are need of the hour. "We should forge unity in our ranks and put aside petty differences for the progress and prosperity of the country," the governor added.
