Open Menu

Governor Punjab Calls On CM Balochistan Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Met With Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 09:45 PM

Governor Punjab calls on CM Balochistan Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider met with Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti

Governor Punjab calls on CM Balochistan Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider met with Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Monday at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Governor Punjab calls on CM Balochistan Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider met with Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Monday at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Quetta.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti briefed the Punjab Governor on ongoing initiatives for reforms and improvements in various sectors, including good governance, health, and education in the province.

Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan expressed satisfaction with the public welfare projects underway in Balochistan, commending Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti’s vision and lauding the efforts for public welfare projects.

Both leaders prayed for the swift recovery of President Asif Ali Zardari and conveyed their best wishes.

They also agreed on enhancing cooperation and effective communication between the two provinces for the benefit of public welfare.

Balochistan provincial ministers Mir Sadiq Umrani, Mir Asim Kurd Gailo, Haji Ali Madad Jattak, and Bakht Muhammad Kakar were also present at the meeting.

APP/ask

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Governor Education Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Best

Recent Stories

JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Socia ..

JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar

32 minutes ago
 World bitterly needs peace: Faisalabad Chamber of ..

World bitterly needs peace: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Pre ..

4 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commends JDC's ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commends JDC's role in serving needy

4 minutes ago
 Tarar felicitates newly elected office bearers of ..

Tarar felicitates newly elected office bearers of Punjab Assembly Press Committe ..

4 minutes ago
 Karachi Corner at KPC library a commendable initi ..

Karachi Corner at KPC library a commendable initiative: Mayor Karachi

4 minutes ago
 CTP Rawalpindi challaned 9,867 vehicles for traffi ..

CTP Rawalpindi challaned 9,867 vehicles for traffic laws violation

4 minutes ago
District Coordination Committee discusses developm ..

District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative i ..

10 minutes ago
 Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competi ..

Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competitions begin with colorful open ..

10 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential c ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential commodities

10 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on succ ..

Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test

10 minutes ago
 APBUMA demands pro-export strategies

APBUMA demands pro-export strategies

10 minutes ago
 ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notifi ..

ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan