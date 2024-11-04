(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Governor Punjab calls on CM Balochistan Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider met with Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Monday at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Quetta.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti briefed the Punjab Governor on ongoing initiatives for reforms and improvements in various sectors, including good governance, health, and education in the province.

Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan expressed satisfaction with the public welfare projects underway in Balochistan, commending Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti’s vision and lauding the efforts for public welfare projects.

Both leaders prayed for the swift recovery of President Asif Ali Zardari and conveyed their best wishes.

They also agreed on enhancing cooperation and effective communication between the two provinces for the benefit of public welfare.

Balochistan provincial ministers Mir Sadiq Umrani, Mir Asim Kurd Gailo, Haji Ali Madad Jattak, and Bakht Muhammad Kakar were also present at the meeting.

