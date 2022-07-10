- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
Governor Punjab Calls On PM
Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2022 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday.
The two sides exchanged Eid greetings and discussed various matters of interest.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022
New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister
Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad
PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha
President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid-ul-Azha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 issues Eid-ul-Azha emergency plan22 minutes ago
-
DC for timely collection of animal's offal32 minutes ago
-
Orphans responsibility of society: Gilani1 hour ago
-
Govt making efforts to strengthen economy: Rana Sanaullah1 hour ago
-
President, PM exchange Eid greetings2 hours ago
-
Eidul Azha gives teaching of love, sacrifice, unity: CM2 hours ago
-
PM exchanges Eid greetings with Iranian president2 hours ago
-
Kashmiris being celebrating yet another Eid-ul-Azha under brutal Indian military occupation2 hours ago
-
Eid ul Azha being celebrated with religious fever, enthusiasm2 hours ago
-
People of Dera celebrates Eid-ul-Azha3 hours ago
-
KP CM offers Eid prayer at Governor House3 hours ago
-
PAF urges nation to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha amid cleanliness, responsibility3 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.