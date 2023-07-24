Governor Punjab calls on PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman on Monday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, the current situation in the country particularly, the administrative matters and law and order situation in Punjab province were discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Separately, a delegation of renowned political personalities led by Rana Mashood, a former provincial minister, also called on the prime minister.

They discussed the current political situation in the country.