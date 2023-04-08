Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Calls On PM, Presents Cheque For Quake Affected People Of Turkiye, Syria

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Governor Punjab calls on PM, presents cheque for quake affected people of Turkiye, Syria

LAHORE, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur- Rehman on Saturday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and presented a cheque of donation amount collected for the quake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

During the meeting, the overall law and order in the province and other issues of mutual interest were discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Governor Syria Punjab Law And Order Media

Recent Stories

Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039 ..

Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039;s Tianjin

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Mas ..

Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Masood Khan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th April 2023

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.