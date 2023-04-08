Governor Punjab calls on PM, presents cheque for quake affected people of Turkiye, Syria

LAHORE, Apr 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur- Rehman on Saturday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and presented a cheque of donation amount collected for the quake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

During the meeting, the overall law and order in the province and other issues of mutual interest were discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.