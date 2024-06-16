Open Menu

Governor Punjab Calls On PM Shehbaz Sharif

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 08:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan was called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here Sunday and discussed matters pertaining to the Punjab province.

In the meeting, they also exchanged Eid-ul-Azha greetings in advance and expressed best wishes for each other.

