Governor Punjab Calls On PM Shehbaz Sharif
Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan was called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here Sunday and discussed matters pertaining to the Punjab province.
In the meeting, they also exchanged Eid-ul-Azha greetings in advance and expressed best wishes for each other.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP minister ensures SOP compliance during his visit to Haripur and Ghazi cattle markets48 seconds ago
-
Punjab health ministers vow to maintain uninterrupted patient care21 minutes ago
-
All set to celebrate Eid ul Azha in Kashmir with religious zeal, fervor tomorrow31 minutes ago
-
LGH completes arrangements for treatment of patients on Eid days31 minutes ago
-
Faithful prepare to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha31 minutes ago
-
Awareness campaign launched on aircraft safety, bird strike mitigation31 minutes ago
-
LHC CJ condole death of slain lawyers in Attock41 minutes ago
-
PML-N always focused on public welfare: Awais Leghari41 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur visits SMC Control Room for cleanliness on Eid41 minutes ago
-
Uncle of journalist Nisar Ali Khan passed away51 minutes ago
-
No water shortage on Eid: WASA1 hour ago
-
Huge cache of arms recovered in successful operation1 hour ago