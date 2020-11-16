UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Punjab Calls On President Arif Alvi; Felicitates GB Election Victory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 01:51 PM

Governor Punjab calls on President Arif Alvi; Felicitates GB election victory

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on President Dr. Arif Alvi and discussed administrative and political affairs, besides matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar called on President Dr. Arif Alvi and discussed administrative and political affairs, besides matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Monday.

Governor Punjab felicitated the President on the success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Legislative assembly election 2020, adding that the victory reflected party's popularity and people's confidence in the policies of the PTI government.

President Dr. Arif Alvi said prosperity of the country was the top-most priority of the government, adding that the machinations of the detractors to destabilize the government will be foiled.

Dr. Arif Alvi said there was need to unite against the anti-state elements in the country, adding that the nation was united under the banner of PTI and the allied political parties.

The President also hailed Governor Punjab's scholarship scheme for the students of Balochistan, GB and ex-FATA districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the masses had rejected the narrative of disruption and anarchy during the GB election, adding that 220 million people stand beside the government's stand-point.

Sarwar said the detractors of the government should concede election in the GB, adding that the opposition should refrain from politics of division and divide in the country.

Governor Punjab said tangible efforts were being made for reforms in the universities of the province, adding that Balochistan, GB and ex-FATA district students will not be left in a lurch.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Governor Punjab Gilgit Baltistan 2020 From Government Million Opposition Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Amir Khan, family remain safe in recent car-crash ..

8 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases in South Africa top 751,000

3 minutes ago

Auto production in Turkey exceeds 1M in January-Oc ..

3 minutes ago

Peru left without president as Merino resigns afte ..

3 minutes ago

PACE President Cut Short Visit to Russia Due to Po ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan rejects India's "bland denial" to dossier ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.