UrduPoint.com

Governor Punjab Calls On President Dr Arif Alvi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Governor Punjab calls on President Dr Arif Alvi

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman called on President Dr Arif Alvi and discussed matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Monday evening

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman called on President Dr Arif Alvi and discussed matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Monday evening.

The president will have multiple engagements and inaugurate the Pakistan Clinical Expo in the city.

Earlier, Dr Arif Alvi arrived in the provincial metropolis on a three-day visit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Punjab Visit Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Head of Norway's SAS Pilot Union Says Disappointed ..

Head of Norway's SAS Pilot Union Says Disappointed After Wage Talks With Gov't F ..

2 seconds ago
 US to Provide $1.2Bln in Funding to Somalia, Kenya ..

US to Provide $1.2Bln in Funding to Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia Amid Food Crisis - ..

4 minutes ago
 FS for Afghan govt to address int'l community's ex ..

FS for Afghan govt to address int'l community's expectations on inclusivity, rig ..

4 minutes ago
 Terrorist Attack in Colombia Kills 1, Injures 13 - ..

Terrorist Attack in Colombia Kills 1, Injures 13 - Local Interior Minister

4 minutes ago
 Population department creating awareness about fam ..

Population department creating awareness about family planning

4 minutes ago
 EU to Hold Association Council to Support Ukraine' ..

EU to Hold Association Council to Support Ukraine's Accession - Borrell

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.