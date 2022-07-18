Governor Punjab calls on President Dr Arif Alvi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman called on President Dr Arif Alvi and discussed matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Monday evening.

The president will have multiple engagements and inaugurate the Pakistan Clinical Expo in the city.

Earlier, Dr Arif Alvi arrived in the provincial metropolis on a three-day visit.