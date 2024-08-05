Governor Punjab calls on President Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Monday called on President Asif Ali Zardari.

During the meeting at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the overall situation in Punjab province and political matters were discussed, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

President Zardari expressed his grief over human and financial losses in the aftermath of recent rainfall in the province.