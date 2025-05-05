Governor Punjab calls on President Zardari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan called on President Asif Ali Zardari at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Monday.

The meeting discussed political scenario in the country with special emphasis on Punjab, said a hand-out issued by the governor's media team.

The Governor Punjab extended heartfelt congratulations to the President on his recovery.

He informed the President about the consultative meeting of the coordination committees of the PPP and the PML-N.

President Asif Ali Zardari appreciated the initiative of the Governor Punjab to open the doors of Governor's House Lahore for the public and party workers.