ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) : Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Tuesday called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office.

Separately, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza also met the prime minister at his office, PM media wing in a press release said.