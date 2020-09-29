UrduPoint.com
Governor Punjab Calls On Yasinzai

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:50 PM

Governor Punjab calls on Yasinzai

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday called on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai at Governor House here

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday called on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai at Governor House here.

Overall law and order and development process in Balochistan besides other issued pertaining to mutual interests were discussed during the course of the meeting.

Matters relating to the strengthening of inter-provincial relations were also came under discussion.

