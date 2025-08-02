Governor Punjab celebrates 100 years celebrations of IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) on Saturday initiated its centenary celebrations,marking 100 years of academic excellence,in conjunction with Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day ceremonies.

The event was inaugurated by Punjab Governor and Chancellor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall, Abbasia Campus.

In his address, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan emphasized the significance of the historic Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall,describing it as a symbol of knowledge,dedication and nation-building.

He recalled that Jamia Islamia was established with the vision of the enlightened rulers of Bahawalpur and highlighted the role of Bahawalpur’s accession to Pakistan as a historic act of patriotism by the Nawab of Bahawalpur.

The Governor also praised the university’s evolution,noting that in 1975,Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto accorded Jamia Islamia the status of a fully chartered university—an enduring testament to Bhutto’s love for the land and pursuit of knowledge.

Commenting on Pakistan’s national achievements,the Governor stressed that Pakistan was a divine gift,with its destiny and stature elevated high.

He condemned recent arrogant actions by India,recalling the nation’s unity and resilience in defeating a much larger adversary.

He further highlighted the importance of the knowledge economy,science,technology and digital innovation, especially as today’s youth face global challenges such as environmental change,population growth and food security.

The educated generation must lead efforts to address these issues while safeguarding Pakistan’s rich cultural and intellectual heritage,exemplified by the teachings of Khawaja Ghulam Farid of brotherhood and love.

The Governor lauded the university’s progress under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Kamran, praising his dedication and vision for development.

In his speech,VC Professor Dr.Muhammad Kamran expressed pride in the presence of the Chancellor and Governor at the beginning of the centenary celebrations, calling it an honor for staff, students, and alumni.

He recounted that the institution was originally founded in 1925 as Jamia Abbasia, gained university status in 1963 and was formally renamed the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on March 4, 1975.

Today,IUB was recognized as a leading university contributing significantly to the social, economic, and educational development of South Punjab.

The VC highlighted the university’s achievements, including its ranking among the top 1000 universities globally in the Times Higher Education and QS rankings.

He noted ongoing efforts to enhance quality education, research, and national development, with strong support from government authorities.

During the ceremony, the Governor awarded cash prizes to students who performed the national anthem and patriotic songs.

He also hoisted the national flag to mark Marka-e-Haq and Independence Month and inaugurated key infrastructure projects,including the Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Centenary Gate,Faculty Hostel, and Shopping Market.

Additionally, he planted a sapling as part of the university’s tree plantation initiative. Notable attendees included Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Vice Chancellor of National Skills University Islamabad; Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum, Vice Chancellor of Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur; Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Buzdar, Vice Chancellor of Thal University Bhakkar; Prof. Dr. Mazhar Ayaz, Vice Chancellor of Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur; former Vice Chancellor Rao Muhammad Afzal Khan and a large gathering of deans,faculty members, government officials, industrialists, civil society members, media representatives and students.