Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar attends mass marriage ceremony of 200 couples

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) : Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar attended the mass marriage ceremony of 200 couples at Goth Shah Muhammad, tehsil Khairpur Tamewali , some 80 kilometres from here today.

The ceremony was organized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader Naeem Warraich. Governor distributed Quran Pak and cash among the couples. Speaking on the occasion, he said that he feels immense pleasure on attending this mass marriage ceremony and will attend every such marriage ceremony in which 50 or more couples will be wedded. He said that soon he will arrange a mass marriage ceremony of 200 couples at Governor House to continue the tradition set by former governor Kahlid Maqbool. Governor Punjab said that our government will provide clean drinking water to every city and village of the province.

He said that 50 per cent affectees of water-related diseases end up at the hospital. He said that he has a deep-rooted connection with Bahawalpur and he used to visit the city to spend holidays. He said that members of the British Royal Family feel indebted to Nawab of Bahawalpur and always remember him in good words.

He praised the efforts of Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for improving the university and expressed hope that the varsity will achieve the highest ranks. Punjab Minister food Samiullah Chaudhry and other notables of the city also attended the wedding anniversary.