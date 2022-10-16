Governor Punjab chairs 17th meeting of Senate IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Engr. Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Sunday chaired the 17th meeting of the Senate of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) at the Abbasia Campus.

In the meeting, the budget of Islamia University of Bahawalpur for the financial years 2021-22 (Rs 7.0584 billion) and 2022-23 (Rs 8.0939 billion) were approved. The development budgets for the said financial years were Rs 1.2655 billion and Rs 2.2779 billion respectively. Governor Punjab praised the development and expansion of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur under the leadership of Vice Chancellor, Engr.

Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and the improvement in the quality of education, financial management, and increase in research activities. In the meeting, the decisions taken in the 72nd, 73rd, 74th, and 75th meetings of the Syndicate of the University were ratified.

Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Registrar Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil, Treasurer Prof. Dr. Abou Bakar, Controller of Examinations Prof. Dr. Sajjad Ahmed Paracha, Deans, Heads of Departments and other distinguished members attended the meeting.