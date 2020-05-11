Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar cautions against reckless public gatherings during smart lockdown

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said that Pakistan's healthcare delivery system would have no means to bear the burden, if coronavirus spread went out of control like the United States of America

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said that Pakistan's healthcare delivery system would have no means to bear the burden, if coronavirus spread went out of control like the United States of America.

Addressing masks distribution ceremony at the Hafeez Centre here, he regretted people came out of their homes in droves believing that the scare of the dreadful coronavirus had subsided.

"There will be no option but to withdraw relaxations in the lockdown and impose strict restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus," Sarwar said.

The Governor Punjab said the situation of virus spread was getting serious every passing day.

About country's defence, the Governor said Pakistan's defence was in safe hands and India's aggression would be paid back in the same coin, if it dared any misadventure against Pakistan and added that the whole nation stood by the Pakistan Army.

Replying to a question, the governor said the government had relaxed the lockdown restrictions in view if the economic problems of the masses but people had begun misusing the facility and came out of their homes aimlessly.

Sarwar said such lapses would lead to spread of coronavirus at dangerous level.

He stressed that everyone coming out of their homes should observe SOPs in letter and spirit otherwise they would not only invite trouble for themselves but also infect others causing burden on the healthcare delivery system.

Responding to another question, the Governor Punjab said strict lockdown would immediately be imposed to save Pakistan from a bigger crisis, if the coronavirus spread surged during the current relaxations.

He said the fight against coronavirus pandemic was not of any individual or the government alone but the whole nation.

The Governor Punjab said India had become a serious threat to peace in the region and started violating ceasefire on the Line of Control as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's true face was exposed before the world.

Observing that India was trying to fan war hysteria, the Governor reminded India of Pakistan's Feb 27 response as it's air-force jet tried to enter Pakistan's territory. He said all 220 million Pakistanis were standing alongside the Pakistan Army to give a befitting reply to its enemy. "India must stop the war hysteria, resolve Kashmir issue according to the UN resolutions and ensure due protection and basic human rights to Muslims in India, Chaudhry Sarwar added.