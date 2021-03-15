Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar for safeguarding child rights

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said that rights of children would be safeguarded at all costs and they would be protected against all exploitation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said that rights of children would be safeguarded at all costs and they would be protected against all exploitation.

Talking to a delegation of girl students led by PTI MPA Uzma Karadar at the Governor's House here, he said offenders who forced child girls into marriage deserved no mercy and stricter action would be taken against all perpetrators as per the law, adding that compromise on the rule of law was out of the question.

Nawal Haider, a student, gave a briefing to the Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on children rights. Others present on the occasion included Laiba Salman, Abar Rehmat, Sireen Saif, Atiya Asim, Mehka Gul, Anam Azhar and Sameer Haider.

He said the Constitution of Pakistan was the guarantor of women's rights, adding that women must be empowered to make society civilized and progressive. Enforcement of Women's Property Rights would help in ensuring the inheritance rights of women.

He said, "islam has given due rights to women." Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that in every field including education, daughters of the nation were ahead of boys, adding that the PTI government had launched various programs to bring innovation to the field of education.

Sarwar said the government was ensuring transparency and meritocracy in educational institutions, adding that the Vice-Chancellors of universities had been appointed on merit because appointments through nepotism only resulted in the destruction of the education system.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar expressed concern over the increase in Corona cases and said that the new wave of Corona was more dangerous and "We need to combat it together." He further said that people must abide by the SOPs because negligence would aggravate Coronavirus resurgence.