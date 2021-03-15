UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar For Safeguarding Child Rights

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 10:24 PM

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar for safeguarding child rights

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said that rights of children would be safeguarded at all costs and they would be protected against all exploitation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said that rights of children would be safeguarded at all costs and they would be protected against all exploitation.

Talking to a delegation of girl students led by PTI MPA Uzma Karadar at the Governor's House here, he said offenders who forced child girls into marriage deserved no mercy and stricter action would be taken against all perpetrators as per the law, adding that compromise on the rule of law was out of the question.

Nawal Haider, a student, gave a briefing to the Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on children rights. Others present on the occasion included Laiba Salman, Abar Rehmat, Sireen Saif, Atiya Asim, Mehka Gul, Anam Azhar and Sameer Haider.

He said the Constitution of Pakistan was the guarantor of women's rights, adding that women must be empowered to make society civilized and progressive. Enforcement of Women's Property Rights would help in ensuring the inheritance rights of women.

He said, "islam has given due rights to women." Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that in every field including education, daughters of the nation were ahead of boys, adding that the PTI government had launched various programs to bring innovation to the field of education.

Sarwar said the government was ensuring transparency and meritocracy in educational institutions, adding that the Vice-Chancellors of universities had been appointed on merit because appointments through nepotism only resulted in the destruction of the education system.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar expressed concern over the increase in Corona cases and said that the new wave of Corona was more dangerous and "We need to combat it together." He further said that people must abide by the SOPs because negligence would aggravate Coronavirus resurgence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Governor Education Punjab Student Marriage Women All Government Merit Packaging Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Police, RTA launch &#039;Give Way in the Fas ..

11 minutes ago

AED13 bn in individual deposits in UAE banks durin ..

41 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam a role model for youth: Fakhar Imam

2 minutes ago

ICCI urges ICT admin to review its decision regard ..

2 minutes ago

Steps afoot to enhance capacity of police : IGP

2 minutes ago

Health worker in Norway dies after AstraZeneca jab ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.