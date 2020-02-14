(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday said that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had voiced a strong message to the world on Kashmir and Indian Premier Narendra Modi was left with no option but to resolve Kashmir dispute.

Talking to the trainee diplomats from 25 countries during a meeting at the Governor's House, here, he said, Tayyip Erdogan's statement that Kashmir dispute was as important for Turkey as for Pakistan was a testimony to the fact that resolution of the Kashmir dispute was indispensable.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said it was moral victory of the Kashmiri people's stance on Kashmir when the US senators raised voice against injustice and human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The Governor Punjab urged the United Nations (UN) and the other international organizations to take practical steps to check Narendra Modi's terrorism and extremism in India instead of becoming a silent spectator. He said Pakistan was ready to render every sacrifice for the eradication of terrorism and establishment of durable peace.

He said no doubt all peace-loving nations stood by the Kashmiri people today, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been raising voice for the Kashmir across the globe.

Responding to the queries from the diplomats, the Governor Punjab said Pakistan did not want a war against India rather its first priority was peace.