Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Masood Ahmed Khan had decided to join forces and exhaust all diplomatic resources to apprise the international community of the Indian atrocities against the hapless Kashmir people in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Masood Ahmed Khan had decided to join forces and exhaust all diplomatic resources to apprise the international community of the Indian atrocities against the hapless Kashmir people in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

It was decided during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Tuesday which was held in the wake of Indian government's decision to change the Names of Muslim areas of Occupied Kashmir.

The meeting condemned the Indian plan of changing Muslim areas' names in the IOK.

It was decided to expedite contacts with foreign diplomats, parliamentarians, human rights organizations of the world and inform them of the ground realities, 100-day of curfew and the Indian aggressions in the occupied valley.

Later, talking to media persons, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that India's design to change the name of Muslim settlements in Occupied Kashmir was a sheer conspiracy against Kashmiris as well as to shatter peace for which, he vowed to raise his voice in the world and would foil all nefarious designs of India.

To a question, he said Pakistan Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had been highlighting Kashmir issue in very effective manner at all international forums, urging the international community to send its observers in the IOK.

Punjab Governor said that changing the status of Occupied Kashmir by Indian government was in sheer violation of resolutions of United Nations Organization (UNO) and it was binding upon the UNO to take strict notice of the situation and get the occupied valley free of curfew.

The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, responding to the queries, said the Indian plan of changing Muslim areas' names was aimed to convert the Muslim population into minority.

To a question, he said Indian Army had arrested more than 15,000 Kashmiri youth.

He expressed the resolve that Kashmiris would never remain silent spectators as curfew gripped the occupied valley for the last 100 days while atrocities by Indian Army had also been increased.